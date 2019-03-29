Linda McMahon to resign as Small Business Administration head

Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon is expected to step down from that role, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC on Friday.

The news of McMahon's expected departure was first reported by Politico. It was not immediately clear when McMahon was expected to announce that she was stepping down.

Neither the Small Business Administration nor the White House immediately provided comment to CNBC.

McMahon, 70, and her husband, Vince McMahon, co-founded the company that became World Wrestling Entertainment. They were among then-candidate Donald Trump's biggest fundraisers in his successful 2016 presidential campaign, donating millions to pro-Trump super PACs reportedly including Rebuilding America Now.

McMahon's tenure has been a relative island of calm in an administration where the president has publicly broken with several of his Cabinet members, and where top officials have frequently left the White House under a cloud.

