Never, ever friend these 5 types of co-workers on Facebook, Instagram—or any social media site

Social media sites like Facebook and Instagram are great platforms for sharing snippets of your life — whether it's a weekend ski getaway with friends or family, a conference you attended for work or a photo of your adorable pet (who everyone already know you're obsessed with).

But what do you do when your co-worker or boss sends you a friend request? With nearly 2.3 billion monthly users on Facebook and at least one billion on Instagram, you and those you work with will undoubtedly come across each other at one point or another. This blending of work and personal life can make boundaries even trickier to navigate online than in the office.

According to a study by Igloo Software, a digital workplace solutions company, 68 percent of full-time employees are connected with some of their co-workers on social media. Millennials (ages 18 to 24) are more than twice as likely as baby boomers to connect with anyone from work that they receive a request from. Interestingly, 91 percent of all these connections were made on Facebook.