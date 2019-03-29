Sandra Bullock is selling her $6.5 million Tybee Island beach house — take a look inside

Tybee Island is known for its beautiful homes and is not far from Savannah, Georgia.

"Situated on the northern end of Tybee Island, a quick 20 minute drive will put you in the middle of downtown Historic Savannah should you want a night on the town," states the listing by Celia Dunn Sotheby's International Realty.

Bullock purchased the home in 2001 for a little less than $1.5 million, Variety previously reported, and in February 2017, the site reported she was renting the home out for over $1,400 a night, with a minimum four-night stay.

Don't miss: Look inside NBA star Blake Griffin's $11 million Los Angeles mansion

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!