Sandra Bullock is selling her $6.5 million Tybee Island beach house — take a look inside

"Bird Box" and "Ocean's Eight" star Sandra Bullock has put her Tybee Island, Georgia beach bungalow on the market for $6.5 million.
Bullock's home sits on nearly three acres of fenced, beachfront real estate.
Th3,360-square-foot main house has cathedral ceilings and includes seven bedrooms, five full baths and one partial bath.
There's a gourmet kitchen, a home gym and a basketball court.
The home also has screened in porches, a pool and a private entrance to the beach.
The property's guest house includes its own game room, outdoor grill and a crow's nest with oceans
The estate, according to the listing, comes fully furnished (with the exception of a few personal items).
Tybee Island is known for its beautiful homes and is not far from Savannah, Georgia.
"Situated on the northern end of Tybee Island, a quick 20 minute drive will put you in the middle of downtown Historic Savannah should you want a night on the town," states the listing by Celia Dunn Sotheby's International Realty.
Bullock purchased the home in 2001 for a little less than $1.5 million, Variety previously reported, and in February 2017, the site reported she was renting the home out for over $1,400 a night, with a minimum four-night stay.
Don't miss: Look inside NBA star Blake Griffin's $11 million Los Angeles mansion
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!