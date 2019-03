In the world of full-size pickup trucks, Fiat Chrysler's Ram 1500 has long been a distant third in sales behind General Motor's Chevy Silverado and Ford's F-150. We think the redesigned model is the company's best chance yet at catching up.

It offers staggering capability, serious technology and incredible on-road manners that impressed us during a weeklong test. It's not just the best Ram ever, the Ram 1500 is the best truck you can buy today.