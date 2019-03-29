Rocket Lab launches US military space experiment, aiming to soon fly rockets 'every two weeks'

The physical size of these rockets may be small but the competition in miniaturized spacecraft is growing steadily, epitomized by Rocket Lab's launch on Thursday evening of a prototype military spacecraft.

Rocket Lab successfully sent the R3D2 spacecraft into orbit for the Pentagon's research division, which is called DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). Originally scheduled for January, the mission was delayed because DARPA needed "a little bit more time" to get ready, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told CNBC in an interview before the launch.

"This is just the reality of doing business in space," Beck said.