NY county exec says ban on unvaccinated minors is working — 'We've gotten their attention'

A New York county's ban on unvaccinated minors in public is working, an official told CNBC on Friday.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said more than 500 immunizations have been administered since he announced the ban on Tuesday.

"We've gotten their attention," he said in an interview with "The Exchange."

And that was the point. "We're not enforcing it by having people check people and things of that nature. But basically people simply understand now that we are serious about this," said Day.

The county, located in the northern suburbs of New York City, is one of six locations in the U.S. experiencing a measles outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 157 reported cases in Rockland County since October 2018.