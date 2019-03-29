7 foods, household items and other essentials you should always buy at Target

Last year, Target was the most popular department store in the U.S., according to one survey. It also made the 2018 Love List Brand Affinity Index, an annual ranking compiled by Goldman Sachs and Conde Nast that asks millennials and Gen-Zers to list their favorite retailers. Target held its own against luxury stores like Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Michael Kors.

That's due, in large part, to Target's popular store brands like Archer Farms, Threshold and Up&Up. "Target has dozens and dozens of store brands, many of which rate very favorably when compared to other retailers," says Joanie Demer, co-founder of the Krazy Coupon Lady.

Convenience is another major factor. A one-stop shopping experience can also mean a longer shopping trip, though: Typically, shoppers spend twice as long in big-box stores like Target as they do in regular grocery stores, Phil Lempert, food industry analyst and editor of SupermarketGuru, tells CNBC Make It.

You can get some good deals in that extra time if you know where to look. CNBC Make It asked several experts about what's on their "must-buy" list when they're shopping at Target.

Here are seven types of products they recommend.