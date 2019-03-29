Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton makes $28 million a year but still shops at TJ Maxx

Stanton's not the only celebrity who appreciates a bargain.

Actress Debra Messing, who is worth an estimated $20 million, refuses to pay full price for clothes. "I was taught that from a very very young age," she tells CNBC Make It.

"My mother would basically say, 'You're stupid if you go to the mall and pay full price if you can go to T.J. Maxx and get it for less.' And nowadays, with the apps and everything, there are so many places where you can get things on sale that I just won't walk into a place and pay full price."

And New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who recently announced that he's retiring from football at age 29, is also frugal when it comes to his wardrobe. "My 'broke habit' still is my clothing and shoes," he told Maverick Carter on a 2018 episode of UNINTERRUPTED's "Kneading Dough." "If I like the clothing, if I like the shoes, I'll wear those shoes and I'll wear that clothing down to the rags."

He'll sometimes wear a favorite pair of jeans "seven days straight," he said, adding: "I make sure I throw them in the washer, like, Day 3."

Wearing the same thing and getting the most out of his clothes feels natural, said Gronkowski, who grew up using hand-me-downs: "Whatever my brothers had — hockey equipment, baseball equipment, even clothes — [my parents] used to just hand it down to us kids. That's why I just feel like I have no problem ever just wearing the same shirt, wearing the same jeans, shorts, until I totally got to finally get rid of them."

