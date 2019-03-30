When it comes to money, as with many things, men and women approach the topic differently.

Though traditional gender roles are changing, many opposite-sex couples still adhere to them, with men generally taking the lead on finances and women taking a less active role.

That's according to a recent study from UBS Global Wealth Management, which found that 58 percent of women leave those crucial choices up to their male partners.

Younger women — those between ages 20 and 34 — were even more likely to defer to their significant others, at 56 percent. Meanwhile, older women ages 51 and up were not far behind, with 54 percent saying they leave money decisions to their spouses.

It doesn't have to be that way, according to Jean Chatzky, a personal finance journalist and author of "Women With Money."