While Lyft was preparing to go public this week in an IPO valuing the rideshare company above $20 billion, Facebook was preparing for something else: a lawsuit from the federal government over discriminatory housing ads.
That probably wasn't in the minds of investors back in 2012 when the social network was the Silicon Valley start-up going public that would change the world for the better, and improve lives.
It certainly wasn't the message being broadcast by founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who wrote in a letter with the Facebook S-1 IPO filing that the company, was not just one more company, but "was built to accomplish a social mission — to make the world more open and connected. ... and improve the quality and efficiency of their lives."
A lot has changed in the way the world views Facebook, but not in the way these companies message their public market debut. Lyft's IPO filing included the now typical founders' letter talking about the company's larger-than-business mission. And it stated it pretty simply: "Improve people's lives with the world's best transportation."
Sound familiar?
The Lyft IPO should be a reminder that Silicon Valley's change-the-world moments come with unpredictable consequences. But the investor dollars keep flowing. The Lyft IPO price was raised higher than expected, and some market enthusiasts think the deal will lead to a new surge of stock market interest. Lyft shares traded as high as $87 on Friday after an IPO price of $72, but closed up with a more modest (for an IPO) gain of 8.7 percent, at $78.29, and market valuation above $22 billion.