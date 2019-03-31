For want of a quorum, America's jobs are being lost

Benjamin Franklin once said: "For want of a nail, the shoe was lost. For want of the shoe, the horse was lost."

To paraphrase Franklin, for want of a quorum at our Export-Import Bank, American exports are being lost. For want of those exports, America's jobs are being lost – by the hundreds of thousands.



The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) is America's "export credit agency." Its mission is to support American jobs by facilitating the export of United States goods and services.

Since 2015, the EXIM board of directors has not had a quorum to do its job properly – four out of the five voting member seats are currently vacant.

The EXIM board does not have a quorum because the United States Congresor s has refused to confirm the nominees this administration has sent up to Capitol Hill.

These nominees are not being voted down. They are not even reaching the floor for votes that would surely confirm them. It is time for the congressional leadership to break this logjam.