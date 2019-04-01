China's $13 trillion bond market marks a milestone today. Here's what it means

Despite its large size, Chinese bonds are under-owned by global investors. Analysts estimate that foreign holding of Chinese debt stands at only 2 percent of the $13 trillion in total value.

In particular, Chinese central government bonds have the highest foreign ownership at close to 8 percent, noted Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ bank, in a Monday report. But that's still "very low" compared to 35 percent for U.S. Treasurys and 28 percent for British government debt.

Being added into the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index will change things. The index is widely tracked by asset managers globally, which means they will seek to replicate the benchmark's holdings and performance and tweak the components of their funds to include Chinese bonds.

And it doesn't stop there. Several other key index providers are also considering whether to add Chinese bonds into their benchmarks. They include the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets and the FTSE World Government Bond Index.

The inclusion of Chinese bonds into various indexes will push China to further reform its financial markets, said Neeraj Seth, managing director and head of Asian fixed income at global investment management firm BlackRock on Monday.

"More opening up of the financial sector, reforms with regards to how you manage credit risk, more development of the derivatives market onshore — all that will continue, which will further pave the path for both index inclusion as well as entry of foreign investors into this market," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box."