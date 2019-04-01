Beneath the gloom overhanging China's economy, some big companies are finding growth opportunities in smaller cities outside Beijing and Shanghai.

Earnings and analyst reports released in the last few weeks indicate there are still many areas of untapped potential in the world's second-largest economy.

In particular, five industries present prospects for growth: Internet, autos, healthcare, education and tourism. Much of the growth for companies in these markets comes from smaller cities and county districts, which analysts say account for more than 70 percent of China's population.

"In our big picture now, these so-called lower-tier cities, they will be basically the major driver of growth in China in the next 10 to 15 years," Robin Xing, chief China economist at Morgan Stanley, said in a phone interview Thursday.

China's cities are separated into tiers based loosely on population and economic size. For example, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou are generally considered tier-one cities, while lower-tier cities are smaller.

Xing said his expectations for growth in less developed parts of China are based on the government's push to develop city clusters, bringing the services and productivity levels of big cities within closer reach of the roughly 600 million people living in rural China.

He also pointed out that his growth predictions are based on the assumption that the Chinese government will follow through on reforms regarding benefits from residency permits known as "hukou," as well as grant greater access to foreign firms.