Cramer: Nasdaq, Goldman Sachs, and Amazon are de-risked IPO plays

CNBC's Jim Cramer said he did not expect Lyft shares to get hit so hard on Monday after their after a positive Friday debut on the stock market.

The rideshare app traded as high as $88 a share in its first day, but tumbled nearly 12 percent to settle at $69.01 on Monday. With a load of highly-anticipated companies planning to go public in 2019, he said it's a sign that investors must be very careful buying red-hot initial public offerings. Those include names such as Pinterest, Uber, and Airbnb.

But there is a way to make money on the IPO frenzy without buying the new stocks, Cramer said.

"If you want to play the IPO boom without taking the immense risk of buying these stocks right out of the gate, embrace the indirect approach and buy the more consistent winners here like Nasdaq, Goldman Sachs and Amazon," the "Mad Money" host said.