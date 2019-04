Being well-rested is important to your health, mood and productivity. So wellness guru Deepak Chopra recommends everyone get eight hours of sleep each night. In fact, Chopra tells CNBC Make It that when he has "an early schedule the next day," he will sometimes go to bed as early as 8 p.m. to wake up at 4 a.m.

Of course, it's not always easy to fall asleep, especially when you're stressed or have a lot on your mind. Here, Chopra tells CNBC Make It his four hacks for falling asleep fast.