European markets jump on strong China data; Brexit votes expected; easyJet down 6%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.8 percent higher with every sector in positive territory.

Basic resources were the outperformer, up by more than 2 percent. The sector was reacting to positive data out of Beijing. Manufacturing activity numbers showed an increase in March after three months of decline, suggesting a rebound in economic activity. China is the second largest economy in the world and any indication of a slowdown tends to worry investors about the overall prospect of the global economy.

Furthermore, auto stocks rose. The sector was also reacting to weekend reports that Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group are exploring ways to cooperate in Europe.

In individual stock news, easyJet sank more than 6 percent in early deals. This was after the airline said that Brexit uncertainty had led to softer ticket pricing and that its outlook for the second half of the year was "more cautious."