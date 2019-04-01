This is the No. 1 car among millennials, according to a new study of insurance data

Young people are often said to splurge on indulgences — avocado toast, for example, or daily coffee. When it comes to the cars they drive, however, that doesn't seem to hold true.

Insurance comparison website QuoteWizard, which is owned by LendingTree, dug into its 2018 insurance quote data for drivers aged 22 to 37 "to find the most common vehicles driven by millennials."

The answer: More affordable ones. The No. 1 car among millennials, they found, was the Honda Accord.

The data did not make clear whether young people were buying these cars new or used, or getting them as gifts. Still, it was striking to QuoteWizard that the most popular choices among millennials were "among the cheaper cars on the road."

Of the top 10, eight are small to mid-sized cars, says QuoteWizard, which tend to cost less. The data shows that millennials "tend to drive cheaper sedans" instead of the SUVs and trucks favored by older generations, the site concludes.

Here are the top 10 most popular car brands among millennials and their average MSRPs: