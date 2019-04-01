Three reasons why Lyft stumbled on the second day of trading

Lyft's business outlook is the same now as it was on Friday.

But investors are treating the stock very differently than they were on its IPO day.

Shares plunged 12 percent to $69.01 on Monday, giving up all of their gains from last week's debut and then some, closing $2.99 below the IPO price of $72.

This isn't how IPOs are supposed to work. Typically, investors get their first-day pop and then the momentum slows, with the stock bouncing around possibly even drifting a bit lower. But in breaking below its issue price so soon, Lyft is showing that investors are skeptical of the company's lofty valuation.

More than 41.6 million shares changed hands on Monday after 71.5 million shares were traded on Friday. The company only sold 32.5 million shares in the offering, so the market is seeing more traders than long-term buyers.

"They're shaking out the speculators and making room for the investors," said Lise Buyer, the founder of Class V Group, which advises companies ahead of their public offerings. She said the only fundamental thing that's changed for Lyft is that it now has well over $2 billion in fresh capital on its balance sheet and that "management is fully focused on the business."