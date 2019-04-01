Economic and demographic shifts are making life insurance and annuities more attractive options for fixed income, financial advisors say.
"In a typical 60/40 portfolio, because bond returns are at a 50-year low, I'm seeing people moving funds from bonds to either life insurance or income annuities as a substitute," said Tom Hegna, an insurance industry consultant in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
As baby boomers enter retirement, Hegna is also observing a shift toward income annuities vs. traditional deferred annuities. In terms of product innovation, he noted:
- Deferred annuities are now adding withdrawal riders, which provide some liquidity flexibility (until all the money in the account is spent).
- Some life insurance policies and annuities have begun adding long-term care coverage riders, which may allow income to double or triple to pay for certain types of care.