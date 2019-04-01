A ridiculous new study says this 1 behavioral trait helps men (not women) succeed at work

There are many double standards with regards to how women and men are treated at work. For instance, men are often celebrated for displaying overconfidence, aggressiveness and and fearless risk-taking, but women who show the same traits are often seen as being a "bulldozer" or pathologically ambitious.

As I argue in my new book, "Why Do So Many Incompetent Men Become Leaders? (And How to Fix It)," this is the main problem with the "lean in" argument: We ask women to show more assertiveness and behave more like men, but when they do, we are put off by their lack of apparent femininity.

A recent study reveals a new personality trait that is glorified in men but punished in women: Humor. The experiment, which included over 300 employees in the U.S. across a wide variety of industries, was used to determine how humor is viewed when it comes from male versus female leaders giving a presentation.