One top technician says this Dow laggard could be ready to break out

This Dow stock could be the ultimate catch-up trade 5:57 PM ET Fri, 29 March 2019 | 05:59

Stocks started the quarter off on a high note Monday as the Dow and S&P rallied around 1 percent. This follows a stellar quarter for the major indices where the S&P 500 saw its best stretch since 2009 and the Dow saw its best quarterly performance since 2013.

However, if you've missed out on the rally, "Options Action" trader Carter Worth says there's one Dow stock to play for a catch-up trade: 3M.

Shares of the industrial giant are up 10 percent this year, lower than the Dow's 12 percent gain and the industrials sector's 18 percent gain.

"What you have, in many ways, is a double bottom of sorts," Worth said Friday of 3M's most recent drops in October and December.