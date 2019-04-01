Suzy Welch: These are the 2 fastest ways to get promoted

Second, you need to be keenly aware of how your actions impact your boss and their political capital. While this is a bit more subtle than over-delivering, says Welch, it's of equal importance.
"You boss has a certain amount of goodwill in the organization," she says. "Every time you don't play well with others and your boss has to apologize for you, explain your behavior, or advocate for you, you are depleting it."
Even if you're a star employee with a boss who's willing to protect you, "you will become a burden. And burdens — they tend to move up very slowly."
"I don't want to oversimplify what it takes to get promoted. Hundreds of books have been written on this topic, probably more. And there are always mitigating factors to complicate careers."
The simple takeaway: "Over-deliver on results and under-deliver on office drama." Doing this, Welch says, is "a one-two career punch that's hard to beat."
