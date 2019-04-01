Suzy Welch: These are the 2 fastest ways to get promoted

Going after a promotion is never easy. It can take months, or maybe even years, before it actually happens.

But bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says there are two things you can do now to fast-track your climb to the next level.

"Surprise! Neither is easy," she warns. "But they work."

Below, Welch tells CNBC Make It about two essential moves that can help you make the leap.