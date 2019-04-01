There's a retirement crisis in America where most will be unable to afford a 'solid life'

It's financial literacy month, do you know where your retirement is?

CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman rings the NASDAQ opening bell today to kick off the special month, created in 2003 to teach Americans how to establish and maintain healthy financial habits.

Americans can sure use help with retirement. Baby boomers, in particular, have not saved nearly enough for retirement. They're going to live longer than they think, and if trends continue, many will run out of money before they die.

Just look at the state of the three "legs" of the retirement "stool:" private savings, pensions, and Social Security.