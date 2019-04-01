First, at 6:05 a.m., she "guzzled" what she called an "H20 cocktail": room-temperature filtered water mixed with a dash of sea salt, a quarter of a lemon and a splash of apple cider vinegar.

"I immediately feel replenished and energized," said Arzon, who is vice president of fitness programming for Peloton.

About an hour later, Arzon had a cup of Kenyan purple blend Onnit King tea. (She drinks three to four cups of tea a day — sometimes herbal and sometimes matcha tea, she told the Times.)

At 8 a.m., Arzón had a shake. "My husband and I have a 17-ingredient smoothie for breakfast. He created this monster smoothie, which is a staple of my day," she said.

The smoothie includes vegan protein powder, magnesium, Athletic Greens, aloe vera, chlorophyll, glutamine, B.C.A.A.s, fresh kale/spinach, matcha powder, baobab, maca, nut butter, cacao nibs, chia seeds, moringa, water and ice, Arzon told the Times.

"I have no idea how many calories are in this, and I don't care," she said.

Hydration is paramount, so after her early morning routine, she continued to drink throughout the day.

"I drink more than a gallon of water a day," Arazon said.

And hydration important even if you're not a fitness instructor.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine says that women generally need 2.7 liters (91 ounces) of water — from all beverages and foods — each day, and men average approximately 3.7 liters (125 ounces) daily. People who are physically active or live in hot climates may need to drink more water, according to the 2004 report from the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies. (This report is still the most up-to-date recommendation on water intake guidelines from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, the non-profit institution tells CNBC Make.)

In addition to her hydration habits, Arzon, a vegan, told the Times she had avocado toast for breakfast that Thursday and a tofu scramble and avocado toast the following day. She snacks on things like vegan protein bars and almonds.

