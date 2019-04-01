Most Americans are rejecting financial help – here's why that will cost them in the end 1 Hour Ago | 02:55

When it comes to managing their money, most people are content on their own. That could backfire.

Despite reports that many workers are living paycheck to paycheck and not even half of all adults would be able to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, the majority of Americans are declining any financial help or advice.

To that point, 75 percent, of Americans manage their own finances, with no help from a professional or online service, according to a new CNBC Invest In You and Acorns Savings Survey. Only 17 percent said they use a financial advisor.

John Holloway, 33, who co-owns a life insurance brokerage in Roswell, Georgia, says he's determined to do it alone, even while supporting a family. "I like to challenge myself," he said.

Admittedly he's made some mistakes, like neglecting to save early on, he said. Now Holloway sets aside whatever he can and sticks with a 70/30 split of stocks to bonds in his investments.

As of his most recent tally, he has about $250,000 stashed away, including home equity, he said.