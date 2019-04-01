This week, Wynn Resorts goes on trial, or at least something resembling it.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is calling the casino giant on the carpet for repeatedly turning a blind eye to accusations of rape and sexual misconduct against founder and former CEO Steve Wynn. A hearing will begin on Tuesday and is expected to last three days. The hearing will culminate in a decision about whether to revoke Wynn Resorts' state gaming license. The casino won the license in 2013, beating out competitors including Caesars and Mohegan Sun.

The scandal swirling around Steve Wynn has called the company's suitability qualifications into question. The board of Wynn Resorts had been specifically instructed by its counsel not to reveal to the commission the existence of a $7.5 million settlement paid by Steve Wynn to a former employee to settle sexual harassment claims. The commission was not informed that multiple employees had complained through proper channels about serious misbehavior by the company's then-CEO.

Steve Wynn stepped down as chairman in February last year. By the end of March, he'd sold his entire stake in the company he'd founded. He continues to deny all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Wynn Resorts has already admitted to a litany of charges, laid out in a complaint by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. That complaint had detailed how more than half a dozen casino executives learned of serious allegations against Steve Wynn but failed to follow the company's own policies in response.

In February, the Nevada Gaming Commission levied a historic $20 million fine against Wynn Resorts, nearly quadrupling the previous record fine. Commissioner Philip Pro said, "It's about a failure of a corporate culture to effectively govern itself as it should."