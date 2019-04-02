When Apple released its new subscription news service last week, third-party app developers were up in arms, noticing right away that Apple was providing favorable treatment to its homegrown product.

The service, Apple News+, is being promoted to users as a free trial with its monthly $9.99 subscription price noted on the smallest font on the screen, a format that outside developers said would draw scrutiny during Apple's App Store review process, and could potentially lead to a rejection from Apple's reviewers.

Apple also did not include a block of required fine print it requires for third-party developers to use Apple's subscription sign-ups, including mandatory links to a privacy policy and support page, as well as information about how to cancel a subscription and when it will be billed.

Apple's newfound willingness to bend its own App Store guidelines to promote paid subscription services like Apple Music and Apple News+ comes as the company is increasingly turning to revenue from online services as growth for its primary iPhone business slows.

The shift is also happening as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren and rivals like Spotify have started saying that Apple is using its own platforms to disadvantage its competitors who distribute their software through the App Store.

Apple declined to comment.