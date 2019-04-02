Asia jumps higher in early trade following Wall Street gains

Asia Pacific markets jumped in morning trade Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street, as concerns over a possible global economic slowdown eased.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.96 percent while the Topix index added 0.78 percent. The yen, considered a safe haven currency, traded at 111.42 to the dollar, weakening from levels near 110.00 in the previous week as investors took on more risk.

In South Korea, the Kospi index was up 0.45 percent.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 was up 0.7 percent after the first hour of trade as most sectors advanced. The heavily weighted financial subindex added 0.87 percent while the energy subindex was up 0.95 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its monetary policy decision at 2:30 p.m. local time, which would be followed by the release of the Federal Budget. Both of those instances are likely to provide direction for the Australian dollar, which traded at $0.7108 at 8:07 a.m. HK/SIN.

"The risk is the RBA adopts a more dovish tone that would further weigh on Australian interest rate expectations and (the Australian dollar)," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist and head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a morning note.

"However, the encouraging signs of a pickup in global economic activity have now reduced that risk, as has the risk of a large fiscal stimulus by the Australian government," he added.