It's a phenomenon that's seen wild popularity — and infamy — in some U.S. cities. Now, the electric scooter craze looks set to gain further ground in Europe.

Estonian ride-hailing firm Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, is launching its electric kick scooter-sharing service in Madrid, following a rollout last year in Paris.

Rides in the Spanish capital will cost 15 cents a minute, on top of a 1 euro minimum charge. Customers need to scan a QR code to unlock the scooters and can leave them on the street once a trip is complete.

"Beating the traffic is a big issue in cities like Madrid and a lot of trips are much more efficiently covered with an electric scooter rather than a car with a driver," Bolt co-founder and CEO Markus Villig said in a statement.

"By bringing Bolt scooters to Madrid, we're solving two things at once: reducing car rides as well as saving time and money for our customers."

The move marks another stepping stone in the start-up's drive toward new mobility options beyond car-hailing. It recently went through rebranding, changing its name to Bolt, which is the same name it used for the Paris scooter service.

It also mirrors Uber's aim to become a one-stop shop for mobility. The ride-hailing giant made its own push into the e-scooter market last year following the acquisition of bike-sharing firm, Jump.

Bolt is also looking to branch out into another key area for Uber — food delivery. It recently announced plans to launch a competitor to Uber Eats in Estonia, Finland and South Africa this summer.