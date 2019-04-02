As Brexit deadlock stands, here's what could happen next

The defeat of alternative proposals has thrown British politics and Brexit into further confusion just days ahead of a default "no-deal" departure from the EU. There is also a tangible sense of disbelief in Europe at the inability of the U.K. to agree on Brexit.

Speaking in Brussels Tuesday, the bloc's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said a no-deal departure was becoming more likely "by the day," and that a strong justification would be needed for the EU to agree to a longer Brexit delay.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay reminded Parliament Monday night that Britain was scheduled to leave the EU on April 12 if no deal was in place. A no-deal exit is seen as a dreaded cliff-edge scenario for businesses where the country has the rely on WTO trading rules.

But another delay to the departure date may need to be lengthy with the U.K. being urged to participate in EU Parliamentary elections in late May. A lengthy delay is a concern for pro-Brexit politicians who worry that it could lead to the whole process losing momentum.

Prime Minister May could attempt to hold a fourth vote on her Brexit deal later this week, despite three earlier defeats of the withdrawal agreement. Meanwhile, opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn called for another round of so-called "indicative votes" for Wednesday.

Sterling fell almost 1 percent to $1.3048 following the votes Monday night and was trading around the same mark Tuesday morning; London's FTSE 100 index was 0.3 percent higher in early deals.

Steen Jakobson, chief investment officer at Saxobank, told CNBC Tuesday that parliamentary debates over Brexit resembled a "trench war."

"If we go to the market implication, the hard no-deal (Brexit) has to be priced higher and higher for every hour that passes without any decision."