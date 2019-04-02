A Chinese woman has been charged with making a false statement to the U.S. Secret Service after entering President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on bogus pretenses, while carrying a thumb drive that contained "malicious software," court documents revealed Tuesday.

A criminal complaint says the woman, Chinese national Yujing Zhang, was on the luxury Palm Beach property on Saturday, at around 12:15 p.m., while Trump was playing golf at the Trump International course nearby.

Zhang, after passing by at least five Secret Service agents and arriving in the main reception area of Mar-a-Lago, later claimed to the Secret Service that she was there to attend a "United Nations Friendship Event" between China and the United States, the complaint said.

That event did not exist, according to the complaint, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Southern Florida, and which was written by a Secret agent.

Zhang was found to be carrying four mobile phones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive, and a thumb drive.

"A preliminary forensive examination of the thumb drive determined it contained malicious software," the complaint said.

The Secret Service declined to comment, citing the "ongoing investigation." A spokesman for Mar-a-Lago did not immediately respond to CNBC when asked for comment.

Zhang was charged with making false statements to a federal officer, and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

According to the criminal complaint, Zhang was admitted to Mar-a-Lago after passing through a Secret Service checkpoint, where she presented an agent with two Republic of China passports carrying her name, and her photograph, the complaint said.

After a Secret Service agent confirmed the identification, Mar-a-Lago security was unable to verify that Zhang was on the access list for the resort. Zhang said she was going to the pool, and a resort manager then told security that "Zhang is the last name of a member at the Mar-a-Lago club," the complaint said.