Your oh-no moment could come minutes, months or years after you make a financial misstep.

Almost everyone has financial regrets, ranging from too high a spend on restaurant food to not investing in something that turned out to have a super high return.

Not saving for retirement is a top one, according to a 2018 survey by Bankrate, followed by inadequate emergency savings. Credit card debt was cited by just 10 percent.

Whether you got a late start on saving or you racked up credit card debt, you're not alone in making some ill-advised financial decisions.