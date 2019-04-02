How Facebook makes money by targeting ads directly to you   

More than 2 billion people use Facebook or one of its other services, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger, every day. That's more than a quarter of the world's population. And despite a rising number of privacy scandals and public backlash, Facebook is still growing.

The company makes a whopping 99 percent of its revenue from advertising — that's more than the other online ad giant, Alphabet, which depends on advertising for 85 percent of its revenue. The company's total revenue for 2018 was $55.8 billion, up 37 percent from 2017.

