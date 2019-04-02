Here's how much you'd have if you'd invested the money you lost to the pay gap

April 2 marks Equal Pay Day, the day that women would have to continue working to in order to earn the same amount men earned in the previous year, on average.

Earning less can have a lasting impact. Women aren't just losing out on wages, but have less freedom to save and invest for the future. And thanks to compounding interest rates, even a slight difference in the amount they have to invest now can add up to a major discrepancy down the line.

"It's clear — and unfortunate — that the pay gap can quickly become a wealth gap," Arielle O'Shea, investing and retirement specialist at Nerdwallet, told CNBC Make It in 2018. "It's simply much harder to find the money to invest on a lower salary, and consequently women stand to lose out on investment returns over time."

In the U.S., men earned a median amount of $973 per week in 2018, while women only pulled in a median of $789 per week. Over the course of a year, that adds up to a difference of $9,568.