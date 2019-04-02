Residents in this metro area saw their taxes rise by more than $2,600

Silicon Valley's high home prices aren't the only thing prospective homebuyers there should worry about.

There are also the property taxes.

Homeowners in the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara region of California had the highest rise in property taxes in the nation from 2007 to 2017, a median increase of $2,625, according to an analysis by ValuePenguin.

The personal finance website analyzed the median real estate taxes paid and home value in 283 of the nation's largest metropolitan areas to determine how property taxes have changed in that 10-year period.

Residents in the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara region paid a median tax bill of $6,966.

The median home value there in 2017 was $957,700, ValuePenguin found.

The average U.S. property tax bill has gone up by $481 between 2007 and 2017, according to the analysis.