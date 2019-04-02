Top Wharton prof. Adam Grant: Time management doesn't help productivity — here's what to do instead

Everyone has their time management tricks — Mark Cuban conducts business over email instead of wasting time in long meetings and Kevin O'Leary prioritizes his to-dos with Post It notes.

But according to Adam Grant, a top professor at The Wharton School of business and an organizational psychologist, if it's productivity you're seeking, it isn't really about time management.

In fact, Grant actually says time management is "part of the problem."

"Being prolific is not about time management. There are a limited number of hours in the day, and focusing on time management just makes us more aware of how many of those hours we waste," Grant writes in an essay for the New York Times.

"A better option is attention management: Prioritize the people and projects that matter, and it won't matter how long anything takes," he explains. "Attention management is the art of focusing on getting things done for the right reasons, in the right places and at the right moments."