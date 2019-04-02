3 times you can skip the cover letter—and the 1 time you absolutely shouldn't

Notwithstanding the above, the only time you should submit a cover letter is when you have valuable information to share that's not conveyed in your resume.

I've hired many candidates based on something that stood out in their cover letter. Here are some examples:

1. A personal connection or referral: If you were personally introduced to a hiring manager (or someone high up in the company), always acknowledge that relationship in a cover letter. Who made the introduction? How you know them? Why did they think you are a good fit for the role? A personal referral goes a long way, so don't miss out on capturing the advantage.

2. You have a history with the company or hiring team: If you have any link to the organization, it's essential to connect the dots. Did you intern at the company? Did you cross paths when you worked for a supplier, a competitor or even a team member in a previous company? You never want to surprise the recruiter and have them hear about the connection from someone else; getting ahead of it will make you an exciting candidate and demonstrate that you're a transparent and a proactive communicator.

3. It's your dream job: If the position you're applying for indeed is your dream job, write a personal and heartfelt cover letter. Take the opportunity to demonstrate that you've researched the company and workplace culture well. If you're going through the trouble of writing a fantastic personalized cover letter, do everything in your power to email it directly to the hiring manager, so it doesn't get lost alongside hundreds or even thousands of other applicants in the automated applicant tracking system.

Debby Carreau is an entrepreneur, author and founder of Inspired HR. She has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 25 HR Professionals and is a regular contributor on multiple TV shows, Entrepreneur Magazine and many other print and online publications. She is a board member for YPO and Elevation Group as well as an Advisory Board member for FinDev Canada.

