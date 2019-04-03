Top Silicon Valley investor: This is what gives Elon Musk 'true superpowers' in business

"Generally, you will see this pattern repeated over and over. There's a builder and there's a seller. There's a CEO and CTO combo. And venture and technology investors are almost trained to look for this combo whenever possible.

"It's the magic combination," says Ravikant.

But even more magical is one person who can do both.

"That's when you get true superpowers. That's when you get people who can create entire industries. The living example is Elon Musk," says Ravikant.

Musk "may not necessarily be building the rockets himself, but he understands enough that he actually makes technical contributions. He understands the technology well enough that no one's going to snow him on it," Ravikant says.

Indeed, when Tesla was trying to ramp up production of the Model 3 vehicle to, Musk said he was sleeping on the floor of the factory so he could be available to fix broken technology.

"I am personally on that line, in that machine, trying to solve problems personally where I can," Musk told to "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King in 2018. "We are working seven days a week to do it. And I have personally been here on zone 2 module line at 2:00 a.m. on a Sunday morning, helping diagnose robot calibration issues. So I'm doing everything I can."