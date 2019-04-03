Stocks in Asia set to gain despite tepid session on Wall Street

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks had a mixed session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined for the first time in four sessions, slipping 79.29 points to close at 26,179.13. The S&P 500 ended its trading day just above the flatline at 2,867.24, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.25 percent to close at 7,848.69.

The moves Tuesday stateside come after strong manufacturing data out of the U.S. and China raised sentiment during Monday's session, with the Dow closing above 26,000 points for the first time since Feb. 26. The 30-stock index also gained more than 300 points on Monday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both rallied more than 1 percent.

The U.S. and China are set to resume trade negotiations in Washington on Wednesday, following last week's talks in Beijing. Ahead of the meeting, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the two countries "expect to make more headway" in this week's talks.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.361 after seeing highs around 97.5 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.34 against the dollar after seeing highs below 111 earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7057 after tumbling from the $0.711 handle in the previous session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.