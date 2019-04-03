Banning Nextflix from Oscars could break law, Department of Justice warns

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has received a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) suggesting the organization could be violating antitrust law if it attempts to exclude Netflix from the Oscars.

The letter, first published by the entertainment magazine and website Variety, warns the Academy's chief executive Dawn Hudson that changes to Oscar eligibility rules could "suppress competition."

Netflix's production "Roma" won three statuettes from ten nominations at this year's Academy awards but multiple Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg — who is also a member of the Academy's board of governors — is an outspoken critic of Netflix's inclusion in the glitzy ceremony.

Spielberg has said Netflix films should be considered as made for T.V. productions and instead included in the annual Emmy award for the television industry. He is reportedly pushing others on the Academy's board of governors to help force an eligibility change.