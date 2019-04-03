Tech

Apple has another new set of wireless headphones for people who don't want AirPods

  • Apple's Beats brand announces new Powerbeats Pro headsets.
  • They are similar to AirPods in that the buds aren't connected with a wire and they have a charging case.
  • They cost $250 and will launch in May.
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Beats
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Apple's Beats brand unveiled the new Powerbeats Pro headphones on Wednesday, which appear to be a good alternative to AirPods, with a sportier design, adjustable ear plugs and water resistance.

Like AirPods, there's no cord connecting the left and right buds of the Powerbeats Pro, which makes them less likely to get tangled. They fit inside a small charging case, and offer up to 9 hours of audio playback on their own, or up to 24 hours of playback with the charging case. Unlike the latest AirPods, however, the case doesn't support Qi wireless charging, so you still need to plug it in.

But Apple did borrow a couple of other features from the latest AirPods, including support for speaking, "Hey Siri," to bring up its digital assistant, and an H1 chip that makes it easier to pair with and switch between iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The Powerbeats Pro headphones will go on sale in May and cost $249.95, a steep premium over the $159.99 AirPods.

Apple's new AirPods
Apple announces new AirPods with wireless charging and voice control   

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...