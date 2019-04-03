Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Caterpillar, AMD, Intel, Dunkin' Brands & more

Deutsche Bank downgraded the maker of earth movers and construction equipment saying there is a fear of "negative back-log growth."

"The biggest risk to the bull case for CAT is if its backlog growth turns negative and it is becoming increasingly clear that it will within this next quarter. Negative back-log growth historically precedes a negative earnings revision cycle by 3 months. During these cycles, street estimates get typically get cut by 45% and shares fall by 40% from the peak. Synchronized global growth has collapsed, the China Land Cycle is rolling over (and will continue to weaken despite the single positive data point this week), Europe is slowing more than expected and the US is oversaturated with construction equipment. Each of these factors alone are powerful drivers of CAT's earnings, but together this synchronized slowdown will not only usher in a negative earnings revision cycle, but also make 2019 the cyclical peak. Street num-bers for 2019 and 2020 are 5% and 20% too high, but the current share price does not reflect this reality. While we acknowledge mgmt. has done a tremendous job improving cross-cycle earnings power and the balance sheet optionality is impress-ive, we fear these positives are already priced in and the oncoming down-cycle is too powerful to overcome. As such, we view the risk/reward as balanced and down-grade CAT from Buy to Hold and update our price target to $128."

Read more about this call here.