Cramer Remix: You can't ignore the rebound in these two food companies 1 Hour Ago | 01:05

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the packaged food industry appears to be rebounding after falling into trouble waters in recent months.

General Mills and J.M. Smucker have lead the way, he said.

"As much as I hate to chase, I think General Mills is too cheap and too good to ignore here," the "Mad Money" host said. "And Smuckers, let's just say it's not too far behind."

Both stocks have climbed more than 20 percent in 2019, beating the S&P 500's less than 10 percent gain since the start of the year.

