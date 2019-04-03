Happiness expert Gretchen Rubin says ditching these 2 bad habits can supercharge your productivity

Rubin says anyone who wants to create more order in their life should also stop putting items down anywhere with hopes of remembering where they put them later.

Instead, she says, "everything should have a specific place. Like, there should be a place for your AAA batteries. There should be a place for your three-hole punch. There should be a place where you find a stack of sticky notes."

Doing this, she says, will "make it easy to move smoothly through our lives, because we aren't wasting time hunting for things."

For example, Rubin explains that many people have a bad habit of "just putting something down instead of putting it away. So they're like, 'Oh, I'll just put this down on the edge of this counter,' and it can end up staying there for six months. Or they just open up a cabinet and see a little bit of white space and toss it in."

"We often end up buying duplicates of things that we know perfectly well we already own because we can't find them in a timely way."

Taking the time to identify and label your items and determine where they should go will not only create a sense of order in your life, it will also, Rubin says, "minimize frustration and wasted time."

