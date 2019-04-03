I was 'credit invisible.' That made it very hard to have a life

In 2014, I landed at New York City's JFK airport, three overstuffed suitcases in tow, incredibly excited about my new job in a new city. I'd spent more than a decade working as a journalist in Ireland, where I grew up, and the U.K., and now I was going to be running social media for CNN in their New York office.

I had a week to find a place, unpack the boxes en route from home and start my job. I was ready!

As I started my search for the perfect downtown apartment, my broker warned me that it wouldn't be easy. To make matters worse, I applied for a new personal cell phone plan and was denied.

It was an abrupt lesson that, in the eyes of any lender in America, I was "credit invisible."

One in every 10 U.S. adults is credit invisible, or without any credit history on record at the three major credit reporting companies. I had years and years of spending and saving and establishing my credit in Europe, but none of that had traveled with me across the Atlantic.

Unable to get a lease because of no credit history, I ended up staying in corporate housing — for four months. I had to rely on a company cell phone. These company perks aren't available to everyone, so I was immensely lucky.