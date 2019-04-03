More than half of China's top employers have internet and technology services at the core of their business, according to a new study from LinkedIn.

Technology companies made up 15 of China's top 25 companies to work for in 2019, the professional services site found, highlighting the country's quickly evolving IT scene.

The "top companies" list is based on feedback from LinkedIn's more than 40 million users in China. The study looks at four main pillars: interest in the company; engagement with employees; job demand; and employee retention.*

To be eligible, companies must have had at least 500 employees as of Feb 1. 2018 and demonstrate flat or positive employee growth over the following 12 months, based on LinkedIn's data.

The annual list forms part of LinkedIn's wider analysis of its more than 610 million users. Those findings have been used to determine the top companies to work for across Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S.

LinkedIn and its parent company Microsoft were excluded from the research for fairness. So were all non-profits, staffing and recruiting firms, and educational and governmental institutions.

Here are the best companies to work for in China: