For an enjoyable employee experience in India, you should set your sights on the country's rapidly growing internet technology scene.

That's according to LinkedIn, which ranked no less than 12 internet and IT businesses among its list of the top 25 companies to work for in India in 2019.

The "top companies" list is based on feedback from LinkedIn's more than 54 million users in India. The study looks at four main pillars: interest in the company; engagement with employees; job demand; and employee retention.*

To be eligible, companies must have had at least 500 employees as of Feb. 1, 2018 and demonstrate flat or positive employee growth over the following 12 months, based on LinkedIn's data.

The annual list forms part of a LinkedIn's wider analysis of its more than 610 million users. Those findings have been used to determine the top companies to work for across Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S.

LinkedIn and its parent company Microsoft were excluded from the research for fairness. So were all non-profits, staffing and recruiting firms, and educational and governmental institutions.

Here are the best companies to work for in India: