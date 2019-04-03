VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the best companies to work for in India in 2019, according to LinkedIn

City Palace, Udaipur, a palace complex in Udaipur, in the Indian state Rajasthan
Beyondmylens@Harsh | Moment | Getty Images
For an enjoyable employee experience in India, you should set your sights on the country's rapidly growing internet technology scene.

That's according to LinkedIn, which ranked no less than 12 internet and IT businesses among its list of the top 25 companies to work for in India in 2019.

The "top companies" list is based on feedback from LinkedIn's more than 54 million users in India. The study looks at four main pillars: interest in the company; engagement with employees; job demand; and employee retention.*

To be eligible, companies must have had at least 500 employees as of Feb. 1, 2018 and demonstrate flat or positive employee growth over the following 12 months, based on LinkedIn's data.

The annual list forms part of a LinkedIn's wider analysis of its more than 610 million users. Those findings have been used to determine the top companies to work for across Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S.

LinkedIn and its parent company Microsoft were excluded from the research for fairness. So were all non-profits, staffing and recruiting firms, and educational and governmental institutions.

Here are the best companies to work for in India:

Top 25:

25. Qualcomm — Wireless

24. Oracle — Information technology and services

23. Larsen & Toubro — Construction

22. KPMG India — Management consulting

21. PwC India — Management consulting

20. ICICI Bank — Banking

19. Ola — Internet

18. Accenture — Information technology and services

17. Freshworks — Information technology and services

16. Daimler AG — Automotive

15. IBM — Information technology and services

14. Yes Bank — Banking

13. Boston Consulting Group — Management consulting

12. Adobe — Computer software

11. EY — Accounting

10. Reliance Industries

Industry: Oil and energy

Offices: Mumbai

Mumbai-headquartered oil and energy company Reliance Industries has operations spanning hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail, and telecommunications. Reliance is today India's largest publicly-traded company by market capitalization.

9. Alphabet

Industry: Internet

Offices: Bangalore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Mumbai

The parent company of tech giant Google and its video-sharing site YouTube, Alphabet bet big on India when, in 2004, it chose Bangalore as the home of its first research and development center outside of the U.S. India now accounts for Google's largest team outside the U.S., where, among other things, employees have a strong focus on online advertisement-related operations.

Breakout area in Google's Gurgaon, India office
Mint | Getty
8. Zomato

Industry: Consumer services

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Gurugram

Gurgaon-headquartered restaurant aggregator Zomato launched in 2008 and now claims to connect 55 million users to restaurants in 24 countries. The business currently employs a team of more than 5,000 so-called "Zomans," representing more than 32 nationalities, according to its LinkedIn page.

7. Tata Consultancy Services

Industry: Information technology and services

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Baroda, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Indore, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Trivandrum and Varanasi

Tata Consultancy Services is an information technology service, consulting and business solutions company. It is a subsidiary of multinational conglomerate Tata Group, which is made up of 29 publicly listed enterprises including Tata Steel, Tata Motors (which owns Jaguar Land Rover) and Tata Communications.

6. Swiggy

Industry: Internet

Offices: Andheri, Aurangabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Mapusa, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Pune, Raipur, Solapur and Surat

Food delivery platform Swiggy was launched in Bangalore in 2014 by Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy. Five years on, the company positions itself as India's leading food ordering aggregator. The business has 50,000 restaurant partners in 60 cities across India.

Swiggy's offices in Bangalore, India
Glassdoor
5. Uber

Industry: Internet

Offices: Bangalore and nationwide

International ride-hailing platform Uber first launched in India in 2013. After a series of sell-offs in China and Southeast Asia, India remains its last stronghold in Asia. The business has no plans of slowing down in the country, however. Uber's India head announced last year that the company plans to double its engineering teams in Bangalore and Hyderabad in 2019.

4. One97 Communications (Paytm)

Industry: Internet

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune

One97 Communications is the parent company of Indian e-payments and e-commerce brand Paytm, which allows customers to make payments through their mobile. According to the company, it has 300 million registered users and over 7 million merchants using its platform.

3. Oyo

Industry: Hospitality

Offices: Gurugram and nationwide

India's largest hospitality chain Oyo was last year ranked as India's best company to work for. The company has grown rapidly since it was founded in the small Indian town of Odisha in 2012 by a then-18-year-old Ritesh Agarwal. It now has a network of 13,000 properties spanning seven countries.

As well as direct employees, Oyo has a team of over 10,000 partners and hotel owners, dubbed "OYOpreneurs," who are encouraged to take ownership of their own projects.

An employee makes a bed in a room at an Oyo Townhouse, operated by OYO, in Bengaluru, India, on Tueday, Sept. 11, 2018.
Bloomberg | Getty Images
2. Amazon

Industry: Internet

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai

Jeff Bezos' tech behemoth Amazon launched in India in 2013. In the years since, the company has invested heavily in its local operations in an bid to compete with Indian e-commerce rival, Flipkart, and capture the country's vast and fast-growing population.

The company moved up two places this year to rank as India's second best employer, according to LinkedIn.

1. Flipkart (Walmart)

Industry: Internet

Offices: Bangalore and Delhi

Home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart was founded in 2007 by former Amazon employees Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal. In the past decade, it has become the country's largest online retailer. That growth prompted U.S. retail giant Walmart to purchase a controlling stake in the business in 2018. At the same time, Flipkart announced plans to grow its headcount by 10 percent.

The company's continued growth has emerged as a boon for employees too, according to LinkedIn, which shifted Flipkart up in its ranking from second place last year to pole position in 2019.

* Interest in the company is measured by unique, non-employee views and follows of the company's LinkedIn page. Employee engagement looks at how many non-employees are viewing unique employees at the company. Job demand counts the rate at which people are viewing and applying to jobs at the company, including both paid and unpaid job postings on LinkedIn. Employee retention measures how many employees are still at the company at least one year after their date of hire, based on LinkedIn member profiles.

