In 2012, Spanx founder Sara Blakely was crowned by Forbes as the youngest self-made female billionaire. Today, at 48, she's worth a whopping $1.1 billion today, according to the publication's estimates.

I spent five years interviewing some of the world's most successful people for my book, "Getting There: A Book of Mentors," and had the honor of interviewing Blakely herself.

It was an inspiring conversation and she offered so many pearls of wisdom. But what I really wanted to know at the time was how she got to where she is today — a powerful female entrepreneur who started a multimillion-dollar shapewear company.

For as long as Blakely could remember, she wanted to follow in her father's footsteps and become a trial attorney. She debated in high school and continued to in college, where she also majored in legal communications.

Eventually, when the time came for Blakely to take the LSAT, she bombed it. Devastated yet determined, she signed up for an LSAT prep course, studied her "a-- off" (in her own words), took the test again...and then did one point worse.