Trader Talk with Bob Pisani

Semiconductors are killing it—thanks to China

Semiconductors are killing it, and you can thank China. The Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is just shy of the historic high it hit a year ago, and there's good reason for it: China.

The five S&P companies with the biggest exposure to China are all semiconductors. Qualcomm, Micron, Qorvo, Broadcom, and Texas Instruments all get 40% to 60% of their revenues in China.

Semiconductors' China exposure, (percent of revenue)

  • Qualcomm: 65%
  • Micron: 57%
  • Qorvo: 50%
  • Broadcom: 48%
  • Texas Instruments: 43%

Source: Factset

As optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal rises, so have semiconductor prices. In fact semis are the leadership group among technology and cyclicals more broadly this year, with AMD up nearly 60%, and Nvidia, Lam Research, Micron, Applied Materials and Broadcom all up 20% to 40%.

Semiconductors year-to-date surge

  • Advanced Micro Devices: 58%
  • Nvidia: 42%
  • Lam Research: 41%
  • Micron: 38%
  • Applied Materials: 30%
  • Broadcom: 20%

Not surprisingly, there has been a close relationship between semis and the China stock market itself..the Semiconductor ETF is up about 28%, and the Shanghai stock exchange is also up about 28% — the two have been moving in lockstep all year.

Still the markets are pricing in a lot of optimism. Broadcom, for example, is a big Apple supplier. Softness in China, where Apple gets nearly 20% of its revenues, has been a concern. This whole play is based on stabilizing demand, not just in China but also in Europe.