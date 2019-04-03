Stocks set to rise on hopes the US and China are close to a trade deal

U.S. stock futures climbed Wednesday on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.

As of 02:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures were 100 points higher, indicating a positive open of 67 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also rose.

American and Chinese officials are reportedly closing in on a trade deal, having resolved most of the outstanding issues in their protracted trade dispute. Both countries have levied tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods since last year.

According to the Financial Times, Beijing wants Washington to remove existing U.S. duties on Chinese imports, while the Trump administration wants China to agree to enforcement measures that ensure the country sticks to the deal.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He later on Wednesday to resume talks.

The news appeared to support global equities as well as U.S. futures, with both European and Asian markets climbing higher Wednesday.